JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to GBX 181

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 181 ($2.30) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon downgraded abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 213 ($2.70) to GBX 177 ($2.25) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $169.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on SLFPF
abrdn Price Performance
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.