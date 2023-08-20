JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to GBX 181

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 181 ($2.30) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon downgraded abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 213 ($2.70) to GBX 177 ($2.25) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $169.00.

Get abrdn alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLFPF

abrdn Price Performance

abrdn Company Profile

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. abrdn has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.