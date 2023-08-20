Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Critical Contrast

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atomera and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atomera presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.54%. Given Atomera’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -92.04% -71.06% Sumco N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Atomera and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.0% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atomera and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $380,000.00 444.54 -$17.44 million ($0.80) -8.19 Sumco N/A N/A N/A 14.15 0.91

Sumco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

