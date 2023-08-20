Versarien (OTC:VRSRF) vs. Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Financial Review

Versarien (OTC:VRSRF – Get Free Report) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Versarien and Hudson Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versarien 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hudson Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.36%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Versarien.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versarien N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hudson Technologies $325.23 million 1.45 $103.80 million $1.47 7.09

This table compares Versarien and Hudson Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Versarien.

Profitability

This table compares Versarien and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versarien N/A N/A N/A Hudson Technologies 22.70% 35.47% 23.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Versarien on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name. The company also provides graphene enhanced plastic products, including graphene enhanced mobile accessories, injection molding products, tool boxes, transit trays, PU foam tanks, and vacuum forming products. In addition, it offers sintered tungsten carbide products comprising special inserts and blanks, cutting knives, wear-resistant parts, nozzles and valve inserts for flow control, and defense and aerospace tungsten carbide parts for use in arduous environmental applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Longhope, the United Kingdom.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

