Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Lowered to C$2.61 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.63 to C$2.61 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Cronos Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$940.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 33.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$2.15 and a 52 week high of C$4.88.
About Cronos Group
