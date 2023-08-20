Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Aumann Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AUUMF opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Aumann has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.
Aumann Company Profile
