Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS:AUUMF opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Aumann has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electrified and classic powertrains in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

