Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$9.00 at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.00.

TSE CG opened at C$7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.76%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

