Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.96.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.92 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$539.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.