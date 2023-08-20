Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACGBF

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

About Agricultural Bank of China

OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.