Cormark Cuts TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target to C$2.60

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TeraGo Price Performance
Shares of TGO opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. TeraGo has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71.
About TeraGo
