Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPX. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.45.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Capital Power Increases Dividend

TSE:CPX opened at C$39.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.89. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$39.16 and a 52 week high of C$51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.85%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.