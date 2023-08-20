Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Laurentian increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.9 %

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

SIA stock opened at C$11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$861.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.36. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.32 and a 52 week high of C$13.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -376.00%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.