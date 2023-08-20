Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Laurentian increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -376.00%.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
