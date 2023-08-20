Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.81.

TSE:IMO opened at C$76.12 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$55.26 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The firm has a market cap of C$44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.401766 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

