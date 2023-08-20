Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAYRY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.