Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAYRY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

