MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark set a C$13.00 price objective on MDA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 target price on MDA and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get MDA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDA

MDA Price Performance

MDA Company Profile

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. MDA has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$11.20.

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.