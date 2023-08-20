Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$539.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.53. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

