MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.50.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$24.21 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.91 and a 1-year high of C$24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

