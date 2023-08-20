Berenberg Bank Trims Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Target Price to GBX 2,500

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($34.25) to GBX 2,500 ($31.71) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.91) to GBX 2,300 ($29.18) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,727 ($34.59) to GBX 2,526 ($32.04) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

