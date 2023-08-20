Berenberg Bank Trims Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Target Price to GBX 2,500

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($34.25) to GBX 2,500 ($31.71) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.91) to GBX 2,300 ($29.18) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,727 ($34.59) to GBX 2,526 ($32.04) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
