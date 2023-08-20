Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunoco LP’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sunoco in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunoco by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,111 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at $9,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sunoco by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $4,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

