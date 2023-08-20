Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

