Zacks Research Weighs in on Trane Technologies plc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

