FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $6.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.83. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.0 %

ALSN stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $60.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 96,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $386,390. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

