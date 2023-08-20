Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $70.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 620,995 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

