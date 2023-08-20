Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Thryv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $23.38 on Friday. Thryv has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $809.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,705.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

