Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Akili in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Akili’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akili’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Akili alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akili in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Akili Stock Performance

Shares of Akili stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Akili has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $74.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akili

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Akili in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Akili in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akili by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Akili in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Akili in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Akili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.