Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

