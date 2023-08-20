American Resources Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 700.09% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

American Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.37 on Friday. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 412,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.