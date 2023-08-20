FY2023 EPS Estimates for AmerisourceBergen Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will earn $11.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.81. The consensus estimate for AmerisourceBergen’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

ABC opened at $180.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.85. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

