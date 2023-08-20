Chardan Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

OTLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 183,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

