Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Maximus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. Maximus’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Maximus Stock Up 1.6 %

MMS stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

