Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Biodesix in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Biodesix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
Biodesix Stock Performance
Shares of BDSX opened at $1.51 on Friday. Biodesix has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Biodesix
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,015,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,562 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 107.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 785,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 407,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 896.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 359,914 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1,044.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
Read More
