Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Biodesix in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Biodesix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.51 on Friday. Biodesix has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 56,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,475,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 52,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 56,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $65,299.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,475,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 121,139 shares of company stock worth $152,825 and sold 9,749 shares worth $13,551. Corporate insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,015,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,562 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 107.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 785,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 407,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 896.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 359,914 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1,044.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

