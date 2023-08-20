FY2023 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CORT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,367. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

