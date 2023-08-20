DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DTM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.