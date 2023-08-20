Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.99 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

