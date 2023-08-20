Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ERO stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. Ero Copper has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $24.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

