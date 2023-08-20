Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,499,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.