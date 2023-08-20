HC Wainwright Comments on Electrovaya Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Electrovaya in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

NASDAQ:ELVA opened at $3.87 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

