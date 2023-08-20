FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

PAAS stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.06%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

