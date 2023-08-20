Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphite Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Graphite Bio Stock Down 0.4 %
GRPH stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.09. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
Featured Stories
