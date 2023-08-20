Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphite Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

GRPH stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.09. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

