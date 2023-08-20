FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GMDA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

