FY2023 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $44.07 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,211.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,330 shares of company stock worth $1,648,899 over the last three months. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

