HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.69. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 193,349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Featured Stories

