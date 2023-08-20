HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.69. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.
NASDAQ PHIO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $12.27.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.
