FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Decreased by Zacks Research

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.37. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.26. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

