Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 61.2% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 9,377,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,697 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,043,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,421 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,060,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,997 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,748.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,554,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,613 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

