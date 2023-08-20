FY2023 EPS Estimates for LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Increased by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for LuxUrban Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for LuxUrban Hotels’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

LUXH has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of LUXH opened at $3.11 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

