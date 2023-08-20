Kamada Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kamada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.40 million, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kamada by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,105,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kamada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

