FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

NYSE NMG opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 36.2% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 823,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,013 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.2% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 604,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the second quarter worth $1,521,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

