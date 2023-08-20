FY2023 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Cut by KeyCorp

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NHI opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,215,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 562,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

