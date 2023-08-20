Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $154.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.20. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

