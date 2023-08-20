Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of CQP opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 323.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

