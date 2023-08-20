Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of FWONK opened at $66.39 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,749 shares of company stock worth $20,536,669. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

